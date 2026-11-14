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Highland Dominates All Three Phases in Win Over Mayfield
By Devin Lowe,12 days ago
The only book in existence that spots Highland High School Football. Come grab a copy!. Granger Twp., OH: The Highland Hornets (11-1) battled the elements all night long and came away with a commanding 32-0 victory over the Mayfield Wildcats (11-1). Filling in at quarterback, Anthony DePompei got it done through the air and on the ground, finishing with 123 yards passing with a touchdown and 128 yards rushing with another score. Ben Koret led the way offensively for Mayfield with 59 yards rushing. The Hornets advance to the Division II Region 5 Championship, where they will square off with Nordonia (11-1).