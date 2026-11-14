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Avon Eagles Soar into Regional Final with 49-0 Win Over Olmsted Falls
By Tyler Hatcher,12 days ago
DEAR OLMSTED FALLS AND AVON, there is a book spotlighting the amazing culture of both of your town’s and the passion you have for high school football. Why not come out next Saturday to OLA and meet me, grab a copy of the book and talk for a minute or two. This book would be a perfect gift for anyone in your family that enjoys high school football, not too mention again, it spotlights your student athletes. Please make a few minutes to come see me next Saturday at OLA. I would be so appreciative. Thank you!