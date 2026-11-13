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Hilltoppers Head to Wheeling with MEC Championship, NCAA Playoff Hopes on the Line
By West Liberty University Sports Information,8 days ago
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University football team heads into the final week of the regular season with a Mountain East Conference championship and a potential NCAA Division II playoff berth still within reach as the Hilltoppers travel to rival Wheeling on Saturday, Nov. 14. West Liberty...
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