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OTD (14/11/1963): Sunderland Thrash European Champions Benfica
By John Wilson,12 days ago
Benfica arrived on Wearside as European champions, but Sunderland served up a memorable 5-3 victory in front of more than 21,000 fans. Were you there to witness it?. What a warming winter treat was dished up for Sunderland fans on this day in 1963. Just as it would be in these days of busy schedules, it was unusual for a club to play a friendly game at this time of the season, especially as, in what was to become our first-ever promotion (we had suffered our first-ever relegation from Division One at the end of the 1957/58 season), we were due to play Leyton Orient two days later at Roker Park.