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Florence Supermax Inmate Loses Bid to Sue Over Prosthetics, Lost Teeth Claims
By Ethan Morgan,12 days ago
A three-judge federal appeals panel has ruled that Mostafa Kamel Mostafa, a double-amputee inmate at the federal supermax in Florence, Colorado, cannot pursue damages claims against prison employees over alleged failures in his medical, dental and dietary care. The Tenth Circuit said the claims fall outside the limited circumstances in which courts have allowed lawsuits against individual federal officials under the doctrine known as Bivens.
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