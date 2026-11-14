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Gallery: CSU volleyball secures Pac-12 regular season championship title after win over Fresno State
By Elizabeth Butler,12 days ago
Colorado State University volleyball players celebrate after winning third straight set against California State University, Fresno, in Moby Arena Nov. 12. CSU volleyball has won 15 consecutive matches and 27 consecutive sets. The Rams’ win over Fresno secured the team the Pac-12 regular season championship title.