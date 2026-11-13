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Deshler’s Davis signs to Ole Miss
By Kaleigh Tingelstad,11 days ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deshler’s Reece Davis signed to play basketball at Ole Miss Friday Afternoon. Davis, a four star recruit chose to play SEC basketball at Ole Miss. “The Deshler Fanbase is fantastic,” Davis said. “They truly come and support. My family comes every single game. We have all these chairs lined up down here and they fill every seat. I’m just truly blessed to have the people in my life.”
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