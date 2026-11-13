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Pasadena Man Pleads Guilty In Killing Of Northrop Grumman Supervisor
By Aubrey Green,7 days ago
A Pasadena man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his supervisor, Joseph Keith Aman, inside a Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum. The Jan. 28 shooting followed a workplace reprimand, and Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess has said investigators do not believe it was planned. Chandler is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15. Patch reported the plea, which the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office announced.
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