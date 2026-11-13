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[LISTEN] Three Point Stance – November 13, 2026
By Alex Baumann,9 days ago
Ashland, Ala. – Listen to this Friday’s episode of Three Point Stance featuring Coach Kris Herron, Coach Jerry Weems, and David Nolen. Coach Skip Holtz and Coach Danny Horn joined the Friday morning crew for a look at the latest storylines around college football. The group then turned their attention to a new round of “Weems Winners,” along with this weekend’s high school playoff matchups and SEC schedule. The morning also included a pronunciation lesson on Paraskevidekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th.