undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milpitas Election Updates for Mayor, City Council, and School Board
By Rhoda Jordan Shapiro,12 days ago
Little by little, in Santa Clara County, the vote count is coming to a close…. As of 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, here is where the Milpitas elections stand:. Current Mayor Carmen Montano has been building a lead over the past week. Montano is exactly 400 votes ahead of current Councilmember Hon Lien, following a tense Election Night back-and-forth which saw each candidate holding a narrow lead over the other at different points in time.
2