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Study: Funding Clean Shipbuilding and Port Electrification Could Support Over 110,000 US Jobs
By John Liang,12 days ago
Expanding federal funding for zero-emission ships and modernized ports could add 110,400 jobs across the United States over the next decade, far more than comparable spending in other sectors would produce, according to a new economic study commissioned by the Ocean Conservancy. The jobs would come from two pieces of...