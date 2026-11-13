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Vets Say Avoid These 15 Dog Breeds When Choosing Your First Dog
By Jan,7 days ago
Getting your first dog should be one of life’s most exciting adventures, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare if you pick the wrong breed. While every dog has unique personality traits, some breeds demand experience levels that most first-time owners simply don’t have. What looks adorable at the pet store might become an overwhelming handful at home, leading to stress, behavioral problems, and sometimes even heartbreak.