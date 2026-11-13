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This 179-year-old resort still fires a cannon every afternoon
10 days ago
Most hotels welcome guests with a friendly smile, maybe a glass of Champagne…but at one historic Alabama resort, the daily schedule includes firing an actual cannon. Perched on 550 acres along the shores of Mobile Bay in Point Clear, the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa has been a Southern institution since 1847. A member of Historic Hotels of America since 2011 and affectionately known as the Queen of Southern Resorts, the waterfront property has hosted generations of vacationers-and witnessed its fair share of American history.