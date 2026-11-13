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Data center impact the topic of Penn State Extension webinar
By Staff Report,9 days ago
Those interested in learning how large data centers affect local labor markets can attend an upcoming Penn State Extension land-use webinar. Presenting the 75-minute webinar at noon Nov. 18 will be Zheng Tian, assistant research professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Sociology and Education in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, and Timothy Zhuang, doctoral student in the department.