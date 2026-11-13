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Skunk Along Cool Hollow Road Positive for Rabies
By Staff Report,10 days ago
The Washington County Health Department has confirmed that a skunk in the area of Cool Hollow Road in Hagerstown, has tested positive for rabies. The health department should be notified about any person who or pet that may have had recent contact/exposure with any skunks or other wildlife in the Cool Hollow Road area. Please contact the Washington County Health Department at 240-313-3210.
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