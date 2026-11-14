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‘We’re stepping in’: Glazers remarkably vetoed one managerial candidate which led to INEOS going all-out for Pochettino
11 days ago
Members of the Glazer family reportedly directly intervened in Manchester United’s managerial search over the last couple of weeks. According to Nathan Salt, the Americans stepped in to veto the potential appointment of Eddie Howe, instead encouraging INEOS chiefs to pursue Mauricio Pochettino. How the Glazers impacted United’s manager...