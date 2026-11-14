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Western Watch List: Our Top Five Favorite Zane Grey Westerns
By Tyler Auffhammer,12 days ago
Zane Grey's idealized versions of the American West still inspire he way we think — and see — westerns. Chances are if you've read a western written in the last century, you've identified and idealized the motifs of individualism and justified violence prevalent in most modern western novels. And although later writers often did it better and to more fanfare, the ideas sprung from the mind of Zane Grey, baseball-player-turned-dentist. Born in 1872 in Ohio, Grey gave up his practice to write full time in the second decade of the 20th century.