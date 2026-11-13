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New England Society of CPAs Announces 2026 Women to Watch
By BusinessWest Staff,11 days ago
BOSTON — The New England Society of CPAs (NECPAs) announced the seven honorees of its 2026 Women to Watch Awards, marking the first time the program has recognized women from across New England. The awards celebrate women who have made outstanding contributions to the accounting profession, their communities, their firms or companies, and the advancement of women in leadership.