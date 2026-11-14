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Tesla Starts Selling Cybercab — $30,000*
By Z. S.,12 days ago
Well, it’s a big day in Tesla World. The company has officially launched Cybercab sales. You can now order a Cybercab for the starting price of $30,000 (technically, $29,900). That said, there is an asterisk here — actually, there are two asterisks here. First of all, only people who have been invited to order a Cybercab are able to order one right now — there’s no public ordering page. Secondly, if you do order one, you also need to pay for Full Self Driving — or just “Autonomy” as it’s named on the Tesla webpage. That is listed as $299/month.