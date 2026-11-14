undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
James Bond Casting Report Reveals What Happens To Robert Pattinson’s Batman If He Lands Bond Role
By David Thompson,12 days ago
A new casting report has revealed what could happen to Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight if the actor gets the green light to become 007. It's no secret that Amazon MGM Studios and director Denis Villeneuve have been searching for their next James Bond to kick off a new era after Daniel Craig's farewell in 2021's No Time to Die. Casting has reportedly been exhaustive, previously narrowing the field to names like Jack Lowden and Callum Turner, but now several new names have been thrown into the mix. One of those names is The Batman star Robert Pattinson, whose potential casting could have a dramatic effect around Hollywood, namely at DC Studios.