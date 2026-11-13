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Mimmi Balaam Leads the Junior Orange Bowl
By SEHD News,10 days ago
Mimmi Balaam grew up competing on the tracks and cross-country courses of Geelong, Australia. She never imagined sport would carry her 15,500 kilometers to Coral Gables. Today, as Executive Director of the Junior Orange Bowl, she applies the lessons she earned at the University of Miami's School of Education and Human Development (SEHD) to create transformative opportunities for the next generation.