undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beeville opens boys basketball season with impressive win
By Len Hayward,12 days ago
BEEVILLE, Texas — The A.C. Jones Trojans opened their boys basketball season with a dominant 69-37 victory over Corpus Christi King on Friday, Nov. 13. Beeville set the tone early, jumping out to a 24-16 lead in the first quarter before extending its advantage to 37-20 by halftime. The Trojans pulled away in the second half, outscoring King 18-11 in the third quarter to carry a 55-31 lead into the final frame.
1