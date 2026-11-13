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Honoring Service and Sacrifice: Meet Veterans Parade Grand Marshal Jerry O’Hara
8 days ago
For more than four decades, Jerry O’Hara has been a fixture in the Harrisonburg community. Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, O’Hara moved to the Shenandoah Valley roughly 42 years ago to take a full-time ministry position at the Church of Christ. Though he officially retired after 45 years of preaching, he continues to preach part-time, and his lifelong mission of serving others extends far beyond the pulpit.
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