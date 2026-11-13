undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BGE Seeks Approval for Prepaid Utility Plan as Regulators Consider Objections
By Ahmed Hassan,8 days ago
BGE’s July 2, 2026, application asks the Maryland Public Service Commission to approve FlexPay as part of the company’s electric rate case. BGE describes the proposal as prepaid service paired with an arrearage-management component. The commission has not decided whether to approve it, according to the BGE application and The Baltimore Banner.
1