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Gondola Doubles Revenue Using OpenAI's Codex and ChatGPT
By James Ding,12 days ago
Gondola, a platform designed to help creatives gain recognition and secure new opportunities, has reported a doubling of its revenue year-over-year after integrating OpenAI's Codex and ChatGPT into its operations. The company, founded by Jared Kleinstein, has leveraged these AI tools to significantly enhance productivity and streamline workflows without increasing payroll or overhead costs.