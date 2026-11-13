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What Is GPT-6 Cyber? OpenAI’s New Cybersecurity AI Model Explained
By Rashan Dixon,7 days ago
GPT-6 Cyber is OpenAI’s specialized AI model for authorized vulnerability research, exploit development, and penetration testing. OpenAI launched the model on November 5, 2026, as a cyber-focused variant of GPT-6 Astra. Security teams have asked for years whether an AI model could safely run offensive security work. Frontier labs now treat this as a real product category, and GPT-6 Cyber is the clearest signal of that shift yet.