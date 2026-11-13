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Phyllis Jurgens
9 days ago
Phyllis Jurgens, 93, of St James, MN, passed away on November 11, 2026, at Living Meadows at LutherMadelia. Family and friends are welcome to attend Phyllis’s celebration of life, which will be held on November 18, 2026, at East Sveadahl Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at the church from 10-11:30 am, followed by the service at 11:30 am. Lunch will be served following the service with interment at the cemetery adjacent to the church. Sturm Funeral Home, St. James Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. Memorials are preferred to East Sveadahl Lutheran Church, St. James, Living Meadows at Luther-Madelia, or memorial of your choice.