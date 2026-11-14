undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Norway captain Martin Odegaard eyes revenge against Wales in crucial Nations League clash to keep quarter-final dream alive in Oslo
By Adhe Makayasa,12 days ago
Odegaard is determined to settle the score after goals from Dan James and Neco Williams sealed a 2-1 victory for the Dragons at the Cardiff City Stadium in October. Despite reaching the World Cup quarter-finals this summer, the Scandinavians have suffered three defeats across their current Group A4 campaign. Those three consecutive losses match their total from their previous 23 outings combined, which featured 17 wins and three draws.