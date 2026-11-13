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Recap: Providence Plate-Camera Ban Draws Support, Police Pitch New Vendor
By Adriana Vossari,10 days ago
No decision yet on whether Providence police can keep using license plate reader cameras. The HOPE committee heard testimony and voted to continue the ordinance. Police defended the cameras and suggested exploring a different vendor; more than a dozen speakers urged a full ban. Written testimony can still be sent through the City Clerk's Office.