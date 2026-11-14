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SNAPSHOT | Liberty vs. Burkburnett
By RANDY ROSETTA,12 days ago
With backfield mate Talon Wilcox suffering a season-ending injury in the regular-season finale, Kaiden Joseph shouldered more of the load in the running game and didn’t waste any time slapping his signature on the game and making sure the Patriots roared out of the starting gate. Joseph carried three times on each of Liberty’s first two series, gashing the Burkburnett defense for 58 and 60 yards -- punctuated by touchdown runs of 29 and 53 yards.