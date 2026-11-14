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Worth County shakes off slow start, surges in second half past Princeton
By Ethan Hewett,12 days ago
(Grant City) -- Worth County football shook off a slow start Friday night to surge past Princeton and punch their ticket to a state quarterfinal. The Tigers (10-1) fell behind by two possessions early. But as their defense began to clamp down, the Worth County offense sprang to life to take a two-point lead into halftime before surging to the 50-32 win over Princeton (7-4) on KMA 960.
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