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Blu-ray Review: ThanksKilling 3 (Collector’s Edition)
By Joe Corey,12 days ago
I know what a lot of you are wanting to ask as after clicking on the review for ThanksKilling 3: “You reviewed the first ThanksKilling. Where’s the review of ThanksKilling 2? The ending of the first film did promise Thankskilling 2 and claimed it would take place in Space? Where is it?” Before any of you accuse me of being lazy and skipping a film, ThanksKilling 3 is about what happened to ThanksKilling 2 and the evil Turkie’s quest to save his cinematic legacy.