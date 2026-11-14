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Legend Smiley comes off bench to score 18, leading Oregon State over Mississippi Valley State 81-65
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Legend Smiley came off the bench to score 18 points and lead Oregon State to an 81-65 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night. Smiley made 7 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Beavers (4-0), who have yet to play on the road. Daniel Freitag went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line and scored 17. Reserve Chris Johnson added 13 points and DeShawn Gory totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.