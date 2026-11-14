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Anselmo-Merna Advances to Class D3 State Football Championship Game
By Brent Apperson,12 days ago
The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes advanced to the Class D3 state football championship game knocking off previously unbeaten Lawrence-Nelson Friday night in the semifinals. Anselmo-Merna jumped out early scoring 24 unanswered points to open the game. Caenyn Priest had two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass on Anselmo-Merna’s first three scoring drives. Priest scored on a 23 yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Priest later connected with Creighton Marsh on a 31 yard touchdown pass and then scored on a 25 yard touchdown run to give the Coyotes control early. After Lawrence-Nelson scored to pull to within 24-8, Anselmo-Merna responded with a 51 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 19 yard touchdown run by Dane Duryea with 17 seconds left in the second quarter. Lawrence-Nelson was able to score as time expired in the first half to make the score 32-14 at halftime.