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God of War Sons of Sparta comes to PS4 on 16 November with new modes
By Asmir Kovacevic,11 days ago
The 2D Kratos prequel is leaving PlayStation 5 exclusivity behind, and a free update adds a speedrun mode and a brutal one-hit mode on both consoles. God Of War Sons of Sparta was one of 2026’s nicer surprises. Santa Monica Studio shadow-dropped the 2D action platformer on PlayStation 5 during February’s State of Play as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations. Developed by Mega Cat Studios and written by the team behind God of War (2018) and Ragnarök, it’s a canon story about a young Kratos and his brother Deimos training in Sparta, with TC Carson returning as an older Kratos telling the story.