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Govinda and Komal Rani’s ‘Roopa’ Promotional Pictures Rekindle Relationship Buzz
By - TIE Staff,13 days ago
Fresh promotional pictures of Bollywood actor Govinda and actress Komal Rani Swarnkar from their upcoming film Roopa have reignited speculation about their relationship, drawing attention on social media. Actress Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the photographs, posting a series of angry bird emojis in the comment section of Komal’s Instagram post.