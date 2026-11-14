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Ambekar Meetei, Gunjan Script History with Double Gold at Youth Olympics
By - TIE Staff,12 days ago
Indian boxing witnessed a historic milestone at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, as Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei and Gunjan clinched gold medals in their respective categories on Thursday. The duo became the first Indian boxers to win gold at the Youth Olympics, marking a significant achievement for the country. While Ambekar Meetei claimed the men’s 50kg title, Gunjan made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a boxing gold medal at the competition.