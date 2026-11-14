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LETTER: Hate was voted out
By Patricia Sadoski,13 days ago
This is a letter to the editor to a person by the name of Russ who writes a monthly message. We still have a free press in this country and some newspapers still come out in print. The Herald Journal policy for letters to the editor is to ”keep it clean, don’t threaten, be truthful, be proactive and be nice.” Your letters come painfully close to the line of every one of those expectations.
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