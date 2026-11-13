undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rate Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3: What Did You Think of ‘Live Free and Die’? (Poll)
By John,7 days ago
Tonight's the night! The third episode of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 titled ‘Live Free and Die’ is now streaming, and we want to hear what you thought of it. America’s favorite serial killer is back for another week of Dexter: Resurrection, and Episode 3 is one fans will definitely have a lot to talk about. Titled “Live Free and Die,” the latest installment has been available to stream on Paramount+ worldwide for a few hours now.