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After 52 Years, Dexter Morgan Finally Realizes the Sad Truth Behind His Most Disturbing Ritual
By John,11 days ago
Episode 3 of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 finally helps Dexter understand why he does what he does, all thanks to the most unexpected person. The following story contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2. It looks like Dexter: Resurrection has finally helped Dexter Morgan understand something about...