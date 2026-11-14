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No. 8 Indiana Tech Dominates Tri-Dual Over (RV) Georgetown and (RV) Rio Grande
12 days ago
RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The 8th-ranked Indiana Tech men's wrestling team dominated a pair of duals on Friday, taking down (RV) Georgetown 42-5 and (RV) Rio Grande 54-0. No. 6 Allen Calderon kicked off the dual against Georgetown with a 20-4 tech fall victory to earn Tech five points. No. 3 Luke Rioux (133 lbs.) won with a fall in 1:04 to give Tech six points.