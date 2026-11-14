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Pink Friday in Tyler & East Texas: Shop Small First
12 days ago
Black Friday is for the big boxes. Pink Friday is for our neighbors. Pink Friday is a nationwide movement, started in 2020 by The Boutique Hub, that flips holiday shopping on its head: shop small FIRST, on **Friday, November 20, 2026**, before the Black Friday rush. Thousands of independent retailers across the country take part under the banner **#SupportSmallFirst** — and boutiques right here in Tyler and East Texas are joining in with extended hours, special deals, giveaways, sip-and-shop evenings and more.