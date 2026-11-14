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Inside The Gilded Lives Of 9 Robber Barons Who Amassed Eye-Popping Fortunes — And Changed The United States Forever
By Ella Spitz,12 days ago
Andrew Carnegie, The Robber Baron Who Gave Away Most Of His Fortune. Andrew Carnegie had a true rags-to-riches story. He was born into a struggling, working-class family in Scotland in 1835, and immigrated alongside his parents and his brother to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1848. Though Carnegie was just 13, his formal schooling ended when his family arrived in the United States. Instead, as the Andrew Carnegie Foundation reports, he worked long hours as a bobbin boy in a cotton mill.
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