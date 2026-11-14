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Rangers Recap: Rangers Cruise Past Canucks, Win 5-1
By Roberto Solis-Byxbee via Blueshirt Banter,,12 days ago
New York Rangers Game Recaps Scoring five straight goals, including two by Vancouver local Glenn Gawdin, the Rangers ended their road trip on a high note Tonight marks the final game of the New York Rangers’ Western Conference road trip as they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Both teams feature players facing off against their former clubs, including Filip Chytil, who will be playing the Rangers for the first time since being shipped to Vancouver. Calling the game tonight are MSG Network Commentators Kenny Albert and Dave Maloney, who make their return to the broadcast after Brian Boyle and Alex…