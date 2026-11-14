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Game #21: New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks Open Thread
By Jake DiBlasio via Blueshirt Banter,,12 days ago
The New York Rangers got back in the win column with Wednesday's victory over the Calgary Flames and finished out their west coast trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have lost six straight games and nine of their last 10 heading into today's game. The Rangers currently sit in third place of the Metropolitan Division but are only three points ahead of the Washington Capitals, who have three games in hand. The Rangers are likely to deploy the same lines as their victory against the Flames. Sean Durzi remains out for the Blueshirts but has returned to practice...