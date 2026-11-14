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Boeser becomes eighth player to score 500 points with Canucks
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,12 days ago
Brock Boeser has cemented his place in Vancouver Canucks history with a major milestone. The veteran forward collected his 500th point in a Canucks uniform on Friday, becoming just the eighth player in franchise history to do so. Boeser's milestone point came with an assist on a first-period goal by Elias Pettersson. "It means a lot," Boeser told Sportsnet's Dan Murphy during the first intermission. "I've been here a long time and anytime you can get a milestone like that it means the world, and just happy to do it with these guys." The Canucks drafted Boeser in the first...