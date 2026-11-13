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Mike Babcock Returns to Toronto as Oilers Coach to Face Leafs
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Mike Babcock is back behind an NHL bench, leading a high-powered Edmonton Oilers team that has surged to the top of the Pacific Division. His return to Toronto brings him back to the Maple Leafs, where he had early success but was fired in 2019 amid a disappointing playoff record and questions about his treatment of young players. Babcock says he’s enjoying the job; Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman have praised his impact on Edmonton’s culture.