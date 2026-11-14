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Canucks Activate Filip Chytil; Place Guillaume Brisebois On IR
By Brennan McClain,12 days ago
By Brennan McClain | at November 13, 2026 5:30 pm Shortly before their upcoming contest against the New York Rangers, the Vancouver Canucks announced they activated forward Filip Chytil from the injured reserve. In a corresponding roster move, the Canucks placed defenseman Guillaume Brisebois on the injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment. Plagued by concussions throughout his 10-year career, Chytil has recently been dealing with shoulder and upper-body issues. The shoulder ailment delayed his start to the 2026-27 season, and a reaggravation of the injury has caused an additional five-game absence, beginning on October 30th. Because of the injury, Chytil...