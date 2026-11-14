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Glenn Gawdin Scores First NHL Goals as Rangers Beat Canucks
By BVM Sportsdesk,,12 days ago
Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals in his hometown as the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. New York broke the game open with three goals in just over three minutes in the second period, extending Vancouver’s losing streak to seven games. Brock Boeser reached 500 career points with the Canucks in the loss.