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FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD: Jeff Davis blocks PAT to beat East Laurens, Dublin downs Vidalia in first round
By Clay Reynolds,12 days ago
East Laurens’ season ended in gut-wrenching fashion, Dublin was customarily dominant in its playoff debut and Johnson, Dodge and Bleckley counties joined Swainsboro and Treutlen in the first-round win column as the Heart of Georgia kicked off the GHSA playoffs Friday night. Some AAAA games remain to be played at various times on Saturday, including at 7 p.m. in the SHU when West Laurens will host Westover.
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